New renderings show proposed billboards, signage, wayfinding for Nashville Yards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)— Billboards could soon be coming to Nashville Yards downtown.

Metro’s Downtown Code Design Review Committee is set to discuss this in a meeting on Thursday.

The new proposal aims to add various signage throughout the downtown development.

New renderings show what architect and design firm Gresham Smith stated in the proposal “ensure signs reinforce the existing and environed character and are complementary to the architectural design of downtown.”

Among them — digital billboards, signs on buildings, businesses and skylines, and wayfinding for directions.

The size, height, and type are to be discussed, some of which must require downtown signage codes to be modified.

They’re necessary additions according to resident Michael Rich.

“The billboards will help people see signs and realize what’s going on,” said Rich.

But for some, not too much change, too soon.

“It could definitely get out of hand pretty quick, once AI starts taking over cities, it might be a nightmare,” said Josh Dooley.

Since the proposal is outside Metro’s downtown codes, the Code Review Committee must take a look at it.

That meeting is set for 8 a.m. this Thursday.