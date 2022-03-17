WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) – One home at a time, the Waverly community went from feeling helpless to hopeful after historic flooding in August swept away homes, businesses and the lives of 20 people.

On Thursday, a group of volunteers celebrated their first new rebuild.

Over the last three months this group of nearly 200 volunteers, many with Inspiritus, have been hard at work. The faith-based organization out of Atlanta is one of several that has been leading the helm in partnership with several other ministries to help those most devastated start over.

“This is our first new build. We’ve been doing multiple rebuilds and remodeling and helping many survivors here in Waverly, but this is our first new construction,” Mac Anderson with Inspiritus explained.

Waverly Mayor Buddy Frazier says the new build on Daniel Street is much more than a new home – it’s a sign of hope for the community.

“It’s a new beginning; it’s a rebirth from the flood,” he stated.

The work continues from volunteer groups around the county as the National Weather Service explains the science behind what happened nearly seven months ago when a record, more than 20 inches of rain, fell in McEwen in 24 hours.

“It was almost like tornado damage honestly, and you see all this debris damage and the trees are going along with the water and then it got, you know, stuck in certain locations and when it got stuck in certain locations it’s going to build and build and the pressure is going to build. It’s going to build until eventually it gives way and, unfortunately, it did that along the highway bridge, the railroad bridge. All of that tree debris almost acted like a levee or dam and once there was just too much pressure, too much force of that water, it pretty much surged into the town of Waverly,” said NWS Warning Coordination Meteorologist Krissy Hurley.

It was a weather event unlike any she has seen before and one NWS now use to educate others across the country, while hoping to ease nerves in the recovering community that catastrophic flooding like this is rare.

“The last seven months have been long, trying months, but hopefully the worst is behind us. We will see a lot more projects like this happen, a lot more houses being built, other houses being renovated, more people getting back into their homes,” said Mayor Frazier.

He added that another group of volunteers are scheduled to break ground April 7 for the first of 25 homes they plan to build.