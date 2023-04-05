CAMDEN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Climavision is closing the radar gaps across the entire country by putting in new radar sites. The latest development is in Camden, Tennessee, 93 miles west of Nashville, with the new site being completed this week.

It’s great news for people in the surrounding areas because data will be available from the radar in a couple of weeks.

The Kentucky-based company took on this job nationwide but the March 2020 outbreak inspired them to put a site in Benton County.

This is the second radar they have put in the Volunteer State after one located near Crossville was established earlier this month.