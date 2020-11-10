New policing approach aims to drop violent crime in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For years, the Metro Nashville Police Department, like many others across the country, tried to be proactive against violent crimes.

“Going in and saturating neighborhoods, pulling over any and everyone,” Interim Chief John Drake said.

But with a 30-percent increase in homicides this year in Nashville and a rise of more than 700 aggravated assaults compared to last year, Drake says it’s time for a new approach.

“I wanted to pull back the sense of urgency. I think that creates a problem in law enforcement that we tend to escalate situations by going in and doing some of the measures,” Drake said.

Drake said “Do No Harm to the Community” is focused on curbing violent crimes through community engagement and getting repeat, violent offenders off the streets. Especially so retaliations do not create a bigger cycle of crimes.

“Today’s victim is tomorrow’s shooter. So, we’re trying to go at it every aspect that we can,” Drake said.

A new unit, created at the end of 2018 within MNPD, focuses on evaluating forensic evidence to link those shooters to violent crimes. Sgt. Joe Winter oversees the gun crime unit where he’s seen success in connecting with the community.

“There’s not a lot of people committing singular acts. A small amount of people is actually committing a large amount of the acts. So, it’s our job to find those people and believe it or not once you start following up on this evidence you can locate and identify those people very fast,” Winter said. “There’s no subjectivity and there’s no randomness. We can identify very quickly who’s willing to pull that trigger.”

Drake said he hopes to see immediate changes after notifying all eight precinct commanders of this new initiative. He aims to decrease aggravated assaults by ten to 15-percent over the next few months, and cut homicides in half over the next few years.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.