New ordinance targets excessive noise

From jams to jackhammers, noise isn’t always a welcome sound in Music city for residents like Derrick Billups.

“At about 5 a.m., I would hear basically no music and then by the time 7:30, 8 o’clock rolls around, it’s a totally different city,” said Billups. “The culture changes here.”

Metro Council member Freddie O’Connell oversees District 19.

“For music and complaints ranging from profanity to hours and also just sheer volume, we’ve had Frisky Frog’s, we’ve had Kung Fu Saloon,” said O’Connell. “From a project noise standpoint, construction from the Kenect project on Division.”

But O’Connell said there is hope, starting with a new ordinance in Metro’s Code of Laws.

“This is a much-needed overhaul and that’s kind of where we started,” said O’Connell. “I’ve been dealing with noise issues this entire term.”

The change basically rolls disparate noise regulations into one.

“It creates a simple, easy point of reference for anybody enforcing the ordinance. For our office, for the Metro Council – answering people’s legal questions about it, without having to go look through all different places in the Metro Code of Laws,” said O’Connell.

The impact — an easier reference for law enforcement when they get a noise complaint.

In turn, leading to quicker action.

“We’ll probably have another round of conversations about now that we have laid this foundation, where do we need this to evolve?” said O’Connell.

He said for construction, that could mean more days of the year to build, with a cap on the time of day.

Currently, the only restriction is no construction on Sundays.

“A lot of people are looking for a level playing field and I think there’s probably room to find that as long as they know that consistency of enforcement would be a part of that question, too,” said O’Connell.