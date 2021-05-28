New mixed-use development could fix longstanding infrastructure issue in Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A new development could make much-needed changes to Nashville’s Germantown neighborhood.

Councilman Freddie O’Connell says the mixed-use project, dubbed Ballpark Village, would fix a longstanding infrastructure issue in Germantown. Atlanta-based developers, Portman Holdings, have a vision of connecting the Cumberland River and Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

BALLPARK VILLAGE MIXED USE, CONCEPTUAL DESIGN, PORTMAN RESIDENTIAL

Once built, Ballpark Village would include a seven-story residential structure with 425 residential units, 10,000 square feet of retail space, 6,000 square feet of restaurant space and a parking deck along both Third and Fourth avenues, adjacent to First Horizon Park.

The site is currently a vacant lot.

“I think it’s going to make the greenway even more appealing,” O’Connell said. “I think it’s going to complete that Capitol Mall corridor; it fills in that stretch from Jefferson to James Robertson and should be really nice.

O’Connell says plans for the project would include a permanent fix for a long standing problem in District 19.

“I had people sending me angry notes saying why is the greenway closed,” O’Connell said. ‘Part of the proposal here re-invents that infrastructure and will move the greenway to some adjacent land which would be public.”

O’Connell says the biggest problem with the greenway is that you would have to walk through the outfield where the Nashville Sounds play, but every time there’s a game the greenway is closed.

In addition, Ballpark Village would fulfill a promise of the original ballpark proposal – that an adjacent mixed-use development would help pay for the ball park.

“The city was suppposed to be collecting revenue from the area. Now we will,” O’Connell said, adding lastly he’s excited about the project because it adds housing to our growing city.

The project has been approved. No word on when construction will start.