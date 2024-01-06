NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – From a beloved pizzeria expanding business to a Texas-based taco shop planting roots in Music City, there are plenty of new eateries that are coming to Middle Tennessee.

Prepare to make some time (and room in your stomachs) for these new food spots coming in 2024.

A popular Nashville-based chain is expanding and bringing its hip-hop-inspired menu of artisanal pizzas to Williamson County. The new location will be inside the Factory at Franklin, which began construction for the restaurant during the winter.

Opening for the Williamson County location is slated for early summer of 2024.

A Texas-based business known for its elevated tacos is expected to open its first Nashville location this year! In December, Torchy’s Tacos announced it was setting up shop in a 4,690-square-foot space located in the Midtown.

The first Nashville location is expected to open in late 2024.

Location: 1929 Broadway, Nashville, TN 37203

A modern dining experience featuring globally inspired cuisine is coming to Hillsboro Village this January. This restaurant will be Make a Play Hospitality group’s second restaurant in Nashville, as they previously opened the dining concept Supper Club on Belcourt in October 2023.

According to a release, Bungalow10 will feature an adventurous menu which includes savory empanadas, a mouthwatering fried snapper and an irresistible spicy rigatoni.

The restaurant is set to open its doors on January 12.

Location: 1910 Belcourt Avenue, Nashville, TN 37212

Sam Fox, the man behind Nashville eateries like the Twelve Thirty Club and Pushing Daises, is bringing another concept to Music City.

The Henry, dubbed as Fox’s “greatest neighborhood restaurant,” will expand to the historic 12 South neighborhood in 2024.

The two-story location will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner and feature a few fan favorites like the spicy tuna & crispy rice with Fresno chile and tamari, short rib potstickers, and seared Ahi Tuna with spicy coconut lemongrass broth.

Location: 2803 12th Avenue South, Nashville, TN 37204

M.L. Rose Craft Beer & Burgers will be expanding in 2024 with a new location in Gallatin. CEO Austin Ray announced the new location was thoughtfully placed and is just one of the many expansions slated for the new year.

“This location is nestled conveniently between Gallatin and Hendersonville, and while these two distinct areas have their own flavors and personalities, they share one thing in common: people want to relax where they live and work. As Nashville continues to expand, we’re proud to follow that growth,” said Ray.

Location: 2145 Nashville Pike, Ste 100, Gallatin, TN 37066

A beloved restaurant known for serving Southern staples and comfort food classics will soon open its eighth location in Sumner County. Puckett’s already has several locations in the Volunteer State including: Nashville, Chattanooga, Columbia, Franklin, Murfreesboro and Pigeon Forge.

Puckett’s Hendersonville is expected to open in February 2024 and will have 7,387 square-foot of space to seat at least 250 people.

Location: 1039 Glenbrook Way, Hendersonville, TN 37075

This new Music City eatery is guaranteed to offer an unexpected and playful take on traditional fine dining with a unique grid-style menu of seasonal, farm-driven dishes.

According to Honest to Goodness Hospitality, Fancypants will open in East Nashville in 2024.

In April 2023, it was announced that hitmaker Luke Combs partnered with Opry Entertainment Group to rebrand the Wildhorse Saloon as a four-story honky tonk on Second Avenue.

The Wildhorse Saloon closed its doors on New Year’s Day after three decades and welcomed the rebrand saying, “The building is not going anywhere we are simply rebranding it.”

The Luke Combs venue is expected to open later in 2024.

An elegant, yet casual American Grill within the historic Union Station complex is eyeing an early 2024 opening date.

The Finch offers lunch, dinner, happy hour, brunch, kids menu’s and is suitable for both relaxed encounters and formal engagements.

“Elegant yet approachable, The Finch will be your anytime escape from the bustle and grind.” said Imran Sheikh, Co-Founder & CEO at Milkshake Concepts. “We’re thrilled for The Finch to soon become a new centralized community gathering spot for any occasion while breathing new life into a historic and beloved building.”

Location: 111 10th Ave. South Ste 310, Nashville, TN 37203