New middle school opens in Wilson County

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many students and teachers across Middle Tennessee returned to school Thursday, including the first ones ever to attend Gladeville Middle School in Wilson County.

The newly-constructed school broke ground in 2017 and was completed right before the first day of classes.

It features 60 classrooms, a new football stadium and a theater with 600 seats.

Some classrooms are equipped with the newest technology, including augmented reality and other advanced features.

When students arrived Thursday morning, they were met by enthusiastic teachers waving signs to welcome the first class to attend Gladeville Middle School.