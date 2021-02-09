New Metro resolution could solve $270,000 overpayment to Parks Department

NASHILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A six figure mistake at the end of last year is being solved through a new Metro Council resolution.

Just before Christmas, more than 100 Metro Parks employees were issued a lump sum bonus for hazard pay during COVID-19. Each employee reports between $2,000 to $3,000 extra in that paycheck.

But the finance department quickly recognized a mistake was made. The department overpaid those employees by $270,000.

At the end of January, employees were notified they would have to pay back that amount in full or in small amounts from each paycheck of 2021. Employees we spoke with say that would amount to approximately $200 a pay period, leaving them in financial struggle.

“My initial thought was how can we fix it without causing a burden to the employees,” said Kyonzte Toombs.

Toombs, chair of Metro’s Budget and Finance Committee, said it would be unfair to ask for the money back. But at the same time, there were very limited resources that money could be reimbursed with.

“There have been instances in the past in which there have been overpayments and the city has recouped that money but it hasn’t been this large of scale,” said Toombs.

Ultimately, it was decided through a new resolution that the $270,000 mistake could be corrected with use of the general fund. Toombs hopes council will support the legislation at the upcoming meeting.

“To come back and say we need that money back, it just didn’t sit well with me, it didn’t sit well with a lot of council members. This resolution is a way to make it work,” said Toombs.