New law means riders could get a DUI on a scooter

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Beginning on Monday, people who drink and then ride electric scooters can be arrested for DUIs.

The new Tennessee law states that electric scooters will be considered motor-driven vehicles when it comes to DUIs.

In May, a 26-year-old man died after riding a scooter. According to a Metro Police report, his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

“I think it’s a good thing. I think it’s a very good thing,” said Susan Polizzi, a scooter commuter. “People shouldn’t ride them if they’re impaired just like they shouldn’t drive a vehicle. The same law should apply.”

The new law means scooter riders could face some of the same penalties as those who drive a vehicle while impaired, like up to two days in jail, a $350 fine and court costs.

Metro police have said limited resources have kept them from enforcing local scooter laws; like riding on sidewalks or the 18-and-up age limit.

Police have not responded to how they will handle the new law, or if there will be a new strain on police resources.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Donate to Officer Anderson Memorial Fund

Don't Miss

Community Calendar