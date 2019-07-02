New law means riders could get a DUI on a scooter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Beginning on Monday, people who drink and then ride electric scooters can be arrested for DUIs.

The new Tennessee law states that electric scooters will be considered motor-driven vehicles when it comes to DUIs.

In May, a 26-year-old man died after riding a scooter. According to a Metro Police report, his blood alcohol content was more than twice the legal limit.

“I think it’s a good thing. I think it’s a very good thing,” said Susan Polizzi, a scooter commuter. “People shouldn’t ride them if they’re impaired just like they shouldn’t drive a vehicle. The same law should apply.”

The new law means scooter riders could face some of the same penalties as those who drive a vehicle while impaired, like up to two days in jail, a $350 fine and court costs.

Metro police have said limited resources have kept them from enforcing local scooter laws; like riding on sidewalks or the 18-and-up age limit.

Police have not responded to how they will handle the new law, or if there will be a new strain on police resources.