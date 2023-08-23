LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than seven months after the La Vergne Police Department was rocked by a sex scandal, the city has officially named its new police chief—Milwaukee Police Capt. Christopher Moews.

La Vergne officials said Moews has been in law enforcement for nearly 30 years, embracing community engagement and establishing strong relationships with community partners and elected officials. In addition, he has reportedly been a member of the Police Chief’s Use of Force Review Committee, the Critical Incident Review Board, and the Police Officer Support Team.

Moews currently lives in Milwaukee—where he has served since 1996—with his wife and two sons, according to La Vergne’s statement from Wednesday, Aug. 23.

“I am excited to begin this new chapter of my career with the La Vergne Police Department, becoming an active member of the La Vergne community, working towards restoring community trust, and continuing to grow and develop the department is my top priority,” Moews said. “During the course of meeting with several members of the La Vergne Police Department, as well as other city leaders, I have been impressed with their professionalism and dedication. It is an honor to serve the City of La Vergne as its next police chief!”

Officials said Moews not only earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin–Milwaukee in criminal justice, but he also completed management training through the Northwestern Center for Public Safety, the International Association of Chiefs of Police, FBI-LEEDA, and the Wisconsin Law Enforcement Command College Certified Public Manager Program.

While serving in Milwaukee, Moews’ previous roles included deputy commander of the major incident response team, as well as leadership positions within the Criminal Investigation Bureau, Patrol Bureau, and Administration Bureau, the city of La Vergne reported. He has also supervised personnel within multiple divisions, including homicide, violent crimes, and robbery.

On Tuesday, Aug. 22, the La Vergne Board of Mayor and Aldermen approved an employment agreement with Moews, according to officials. He already underwent a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation background check and other pre-employment screenings.

“We were in need of a strong leader to help us build back the trust of our citizens while also working with our current command staff to guide our department and Christopher Moews is that leader,” said City Administrator Bruce Richardson. “This has been a difficult time for our city, our police department, and our hardworking and dedicated police officers. We believe Chief Moews will be able to navigate these uncharted waters while rebuilding the community’s trust in our officers.”

Previous La Vergne Police Chief Chip Davis is accused of knowing about sexual conduct between officers in his department and not reporting it. In addition, a third-party report claims Davis received nude photos of a female officer.

Despite the recent scandal, retired Milwaukee Police Department Lt. Ruben Burgos told News 2 in an interview earlier this month that Moews will help the La Vergne Police Department move on.

“Chris is gonna reach out to his front-line supervisors. ‘What are our strengths? What can we do? What happened here that we fell down with so that won’t happen again? How can we correct what was going on?’” Burgos said.

Moews’ first day as La Vergne police chief is set for Sept. 6. His swearing-in date has yet to be scheduled.