LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Less than two weeks on the job, the new La Vergne police chief, Christopher Moews sat down with News 2 to discuss his goals and plans to move the department forward after a sex scandal within the agency made national headlines.

Former La Vergne chief, Chip Davis, was fired this past February after an outside investigation revealed he allegedly knew about sexual misconduct within the department but failed to report it, among other accusations.

Moews was hired several months later. He told News 2 the sex scandal was “unfortunate,” but he is looking ahead.

“It’s something that we have to learn from, but what’s important is that we’re focused on the future, that we’re declaring a new values statement, that we are identifying a new mission,” Moews said.

Moews brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience to the La Vergne Police Department. He was most recently a captain for the Milwaukee Police Department after working his way up the ranks and serving in and overseeing a variety of specialized units, including narcotics, violent crime, and internal affairs.

Before his time at the Milwaukee Police Department, Moews worked for multiple smaller agencies. He told News 2 he’s looking forward to returning to a smaller department.

“One of the reasons why I selected this agency to apply for was because of its size,” Moews said. “I missed, and maybe I didn’t truly appreciate at the age of 22, being in a smaller community and policing a smaller community and having that close-knit relationship with the community.”

Community engagement is one of Moews’ core values, and he also believes in the importance of professionalism, accountability, and transparency within a police department.

One of the goals he plans to accomplish within his first 100 days on the job is to create a new values and mission statement which will be posted online for the public to improve accountability and transparency.

Moews said he wants to wait to assess the department before making any serious, structural changes. However, he does plan to increase both tactical and leadership training opportunities for officers from the bottom up.

He is most looking forward to getting to know the people of La Vergne and hopes he can bring a new perspective and leadership style to La Vergne.

“The people of La Vergne have a police department they can be proud of,” Moews said. “Have there been mistakes in the past? Yes. We’re moving forward, and the men and women who are here are dedicated to this community, and I’m proud to be their next police chief.”

Moews will officially be sworn in on Oct. 10.