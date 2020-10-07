New jobs heading to Smyrna at manufacturing plant

SMYRNA, Tenn. (WKRN) — The demand for hygiene products during the ongoing pandemic has paved way for new jobs in Middle Tennessee.

On Wednesday, manufacturer Vi-Jon announced that they would be investing $70 million into its facilities in St. Louis and Smyrna.

The company’s Smyrna operation, located less than 30 miles outside of Nashville, creates “Germ-X” brand products.

“In this pandemic, they’ve found a way to flourish with their Germ-X brand,” said Smyrna Town Manager, Brian Hercules. “My understanding is that about 200 jobs will be coming to Smyrna. This helps us recover from the pandemic and get more people back to work and more families back to normal.”

Some of the jobs require only a high school diploma and others, a two or four-year degree.