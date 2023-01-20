WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office released new information about the human remains found in November 2022 off Clovercroft Road in Franklin.

The sheriff’s office said deputies responded to a call after a hunter found a human skull. After searching the property, investigators found numerous other human bones.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators believe the remains are that of a white or Hispanic man between the ages of 35-50. It is also likely the remains were on the property for at least a year before they were discovered.

Anyone who may have information about the case or the person’s identity is asked to call Williamson County Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000, or Detective Darren Barnes at 615-790-5554 ext. 3231.

The investigation remains ongoing.