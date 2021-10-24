New home for Waverly Angel Tree after flood

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Angel Tree charities across the state will be helping those in need this holiday season. It’s something organizations prepare for well in advance.

Sadly, in Waverly, the Angel Tree program lost everything in the August 21 catastrophic flooding.

“I knew that it had been hit, at that moment, at that time, we had bigger things to do,” he said.

The Humphreys County Sheriff, Chris Davis, has since stepped in to help the struggling charity. He found a new building for them to keep their donations.

He said he won’t stop finding big or small ways to help his community recover from the flood.

“Now that we are coming on the back side of this, two months, We’ve gotta start looking at our future,” Sheriff Davis continued, “We’re starting to plan our community; we’re starting to put things back together; we’re starting to work together and rebuild.”

And rebuilding the Angel Tree program is part of that process. The sheriff said the Angel Tree program will now be able to deliver presents to those in need in Humphreys County.

The Humphreys County Angel Tree program will start accepting applications from those who need help starting November 4th. For information on how to sign up click on this link.

Meanwhile, the program is also in need of donations like office equipment, shoes, clothing, and toys to name a few. You can find out more information on how to drop off donations by calling

(931) 209-9430.