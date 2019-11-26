New hires help to improve wait times at Middle Tennessee DMVs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Drivers License Centers across Middle Tennessee have experienced a surge in new hires.

Officials with the Department of Safety said a rapid hire of Driver License Examiners was conducted last month.

Those Driver License Examiners were hired and assigned specifically for the high-volume Driver Services Centers.

Officials said their training is complete and the new workers are now in place at those centers now.

“We are constantly looking to identify vacancies at high volume areas and fill them as quickly as possible,” said Wes Moser, Director of communications with the TN Department of Safety and Homeland Security.

“Right now, it’s way too early to even have the data to see the impact they have had,” he said.

Real ID is required for all Tennesseeans by Oct. 1, 2020.

