LA VERGNE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A convicted felon is back behind bars thanks to a new finger printing device being used by the La Vergne Police Department.

In a Tuesday news release, the La Vergne Police Department said its new Morpho fingerprint scanner helped positively identify a suspect who was reluctant to share his name after being pulled over during a traffic stop.

The La Vergne Police Department is using the Morpho fingerprint scanner to quickly identify suspects with the touch of a finger. (Courtesy: La Vergne Police Department)

The device helped police identify the man as Hector Milan, a wanted fugitive out of Texas. Authorities said Milan had an active warrant for robbery and is a convicted felon.

According to the company’s website, police can use the Morpho fingerprint device to search fingerprints against local and remote databases.

The hand-held device enables real-time identification and is able to process multiple requests simultaneously. Once a match is made, the device instantly displays the facial image associated with the fingerprint.

The La Vergne Police Department began using the Morpho fingerprint scanner about six months ago. Prior to its use officers would have to bring suspects back to the police station in order to identify them.

Milan was taken into custody for the active warrant and additional charges of felon in possession of a firearm and criminal impersonation after a passenger told police Milan also had a firearm in the car. Police found the weapon through a K9 search.