COLUMBIA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Multiple people are recovering after an ambulance transporting a patient crashed in Columbia Monday.

Officials said the ambulance was carrying two EMS personnel plus a patient in the back when the it suddenly veered off the road, rolled end-over-end and crashed in the median around 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 24.

Officials confirmed the ambulance was from Wayne County and was transporting a patient on the Highway 43 bypass to Maury Regional Medical Center when it suddenly left the road, hit a culvert, and flipped end-over-end, landing on its side.

“Just had an ambulance go off the road and flip,” a caller told 911. “There’s been an ambulance that has wrecked, up on its side, it rolled. Oh my god, they have a patient in the back, too.”

At the time of the crash, officials confirmed that a paramedic was in the back with a patient heading to Maury Regional Medical Center.

According to the crash report from the Columbia Police Department, the ambulance driver told officers he, “fell asleep and did not have any details of the crash.”

According to the report, neither alcohol nor drug use is suspected.

According to Columbia police, a witness who stopped to help said the ambulance driver was having a seizure.

“So when the initial call comes in, it does heighten you up some. You are like, ‘That is our people, and we have to take care of our people,'” said Jeremy Finley, Assistant Chief of Columbia Fire & Rescue. “But as you’re responding, the professionalism comes back and the composure comes back in. Our job is to take care of the patients, the scene and mitigate the problem.”

The crumpled ambulance is now at the tow lot. Based on the visual damage to the driver compartment, it’s amazing nobody was killed in the crash.

“The dynamic of knowing it could be one of our brothers or sisters, someone who has the same training as us, someone who has seen the same things and been in the same situations we’ve been in, it does heighten it some,” Finley said. “It makes us more aware, but at the end of the day, Columbia is fortunate we have professional firefighters and medical care people, and we are able to show up render aid and do what we need to do to end that scene.”

The men in the back of the ambulance were flown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with various injuries. The condition of the patient is unknown, while VUMC has said the paramedic is stable.

The ambulance driver was taken to Maury Regional Medical Center where he was treated and released. On Thursday, Oct. 27, he told News 2 over the phone that he is doing okay .