New construction brings residential apartments to a growing south SoBro

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A nearly 300-unit multi-family rental community is taking shape in Nashville’s booming downtown.

Located between Peabody Street and Lea Avenue, Sixth South on the south side of Nashville’s growing SoBro neighborhood, an up and coming area of Nashville.

“This building brings, you know, residential apartments to a growing area of the city and I think it’ll only add to the downtown area and great walkability of our city,” Mark Pasciuto, the Project Executive at Skanska said.

As downtown continues to expand, Pascuito says the apartment inventory is much needed to accommodate the city’s growth. In addition to the 299 rental units, the project will include 5,400 square feet of commercial space and a parking garage.

A complete amenity package for residents will include a clubroom, pet spa, fitness center and outdoor saltwater pool.

Skanska is leading the construction for developer The Beach Company at Sixth South. Project leaders recently announced the 12-story building was topped out ahead of schedule and is currently on pace for a fourth quarter 2021 opening.

“Just to see the market continue to grow and the number of cranes, it’s interesting,” Pascuito said. “We think this is a fantastic project in this area and its only adding to the downtown area of Nashville right now.”

As of their topping out milestone, Skanska has poured more than 17,000 cubic yards of concrete, 650,000 square feet of formed surface, 480,000 square feet of troweled surface, and they placed 900 tons of reinforcement bar and 730,000 pounds of post tension cable.

This was achieved with the help of more than 380 people and approximately 122,000 work hours.