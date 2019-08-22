New chief at Clarksville Fire Rescue Chief leads by example

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The new chief at Clarksville Fire Rescue is already making a big impact.

On Tuesday evening, Clarksville Fire Rescue, posted a video to social media showing Chief Freddie Montgomery Jr. completing their physical ability test.

The test is usually completed with a weighted vest and must be done in under seven minutes. Chief Montgomery completed it in three minutes and 49 seconds.

Montgomery also shared with News 2 that he’s 46 years old.

Chief Montgomery comes to Clarksville Fire Rescue after spending 25 years at Hopkinsville Fire and Emergency Medical Services. His last five years there, Montgomery served as the chief.

Of Chief Montogmery completing the physical ability test, firefighter Tyler Edlin said, “to have a chief do what we had to do, to actually get on the department – you can really stand behind a guy that’s actually going to do it.”

Chief Montgomery wasn’t required to complete the test but he said he wanted to,

“You have to lead by example. I wanted to motivate my new candidates.”

By Wednesday evening the video of Chief Montgomery completing the test had over 200,000 views, over 2,000 shares and over 300 comments.