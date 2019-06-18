New boutique hotel in East Nashville works to give back to local community

A historic landmark in East Nashville is turning heads and filling hearts.

The 115-year-old church, most recently known as Life Church International, was recently converted into a boutique hotel. It opened on June 5.

Its 23 rooms give guests a place to rest with character. With 11 different decor styles to choose from, you won’t find much black or white. Instead, rooms are outfitted with unique items like headboards.

The church’s original stained glass was also refurbished.

“You’re not getting the typical experience you could get at any big chain hotel,” said hotel manager Brittany Wilson. “You’re getting to see some of that uniqueness.”

The best part is the Russell Hotel is giving back. A weekend stay there provides 16 meals and 16 beds for those in Nashville experiencing homelessness as part of their “Rooms for Rooms” program.

“We truly want to provide for our guests where they feel like locals, and part of feeling like a local is being a part of the community and helping it out,” Wilson said.

Likewise, 5% of the revenue from each stay is donated to local non-profits like the Nashville Rescue Mission and Shower Up.

“When you’re staying here, you’re truly experiencing East Nashville,” she said.

Room rates vary, but most cost around $115 per night on the weekend. The penthouse can cost up to $300 a night.