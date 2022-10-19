WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Population growth is not slowing down anytime soon in Wilson County.

Meanwhile, large corporations are also moving in. Tennessee Governor Lee announced New Balance is the latest company to build a distribution center in Wilson County, setting up shop in Lebanon. The development is expected to bring over 150 new jobs with it.

“It’s definitely growing at the seams, no doubt,” Melanie Minter, Lebanon Chamber of Commerce President and CEO said.

Wilson County mayor, Randall Hutto, said in a matter of 12 years around 37,000 more people have moved to Wilson County.

“People continue to migrate here. We are not in the pitching stage, we are in the catching stage,” Mayor Hutto said.

However, it’s not just people moving east of Nashville.

New Balance is expected to bring in $68.5 million dollars into the county.

“For a company of this size, it would take 220 houses to generate the same tax that gives to our county which provides for our services. So, it is a pretty good plus when you land something like this,” Hutto said.

New balance is now among the handful of large distribution centers in Wilson County.

“FedEx is there, Amazon, Geodis, Apple, so a lot of good companies is out there,” Hutto said.

Minter said in turn, small businesses are also thriving.

“We have lots of new things on the square right now. It’s a really exciting thing for our city and our county right now,” Minter said.

“We have around 40,000 people that leave the county every day that go somewhere else to work, so our goal is to provide good jobs here so it keeps people less time on the road and more time with family, and we think that is a win,” Hutto said.

The distribution center will be located near the Speedway Industrial Park and is expected to be completed by summer 2023.