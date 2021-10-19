New app designed to fight crime in Rutherford County

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Rutherford County has joined the next generation of crime-fighting by releasing an app residents can now use to report crime in real time.

The new app released by Rutherford County Crime Stoppers’ called P3 Global Intel will allow community members to anonymously submit tips to different crimes which will then be sent directly to Rutherford County investigators.

Murfreesboro Police Department’s Division Commander of Detectives and Crime Stoppers Captain McDaniel said the new app will help solve crimes by using Murfreesboro’s greatest crime-fighting resource which is the community.

Courtesy: Murfreesboro Police Department

“Everyone can now be a crime fighter,” McDaniel said in a release, “Once a user downloads the application, they will have access to many different features including submitting/updating a tip or the ability to call the Crime Stoppers hotline anonymously.”

The app is available for free download on Apple IOS and Android devices. In a release, Captain McDaniel said the app “is designed to be user-friendly and quick from start to finish.”

Community members can still provide tips by calling Rutherford County Crime Stoppers at 615-893-STOP or by email.

Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for up to a $1,000 reward.