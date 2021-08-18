New Amazon fulfillment center to bring 500 new jobs to Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, along with Amazon officials and the Department of Economic and Community Development, announced Amazon will establish a new fulfillment center in Clarksville.

The new fulfillment center will create 500 full-time jobs with comprehensive benefits at the new 1 million square-foot facility. Employees will be tasked with picking, packing and shipping larger customer items, such as bulk paper goods, sporting goods, patio furniture and larger home goods and electronics. The facility is expected to launch in 2022.

“This fulfillment facility comes on a wave of recent announcements of Amazon investing in Tennessee. The creation of 500 new jobs will bolster the economic growth that Montgomery County is experiencing, and it will support Amazon’s initiatives across our state,” Governor Lee said.

The Clarksville location will serve as Amazon’s tenth fulfillment and sortation center in Tennessee, and the fourth to be announced in the past 19 months. The company committed to creating 1,000 jobs at new facilities in Memphis and Mt. Juliet in last year. Most recently, Amazon announced in February 2021 that a new fulfillment center was in the works in Alcoa, adding an additional 800 new jobs.

Since 2010, Amazon has invested over $13 billion in Tennessee. This includes infrastructure and compensation to thousands of its employees across the state. The company also estimates its investments in the state have created an additional 39,000 indirect jobs in addition to their more than 25,000 direct hires in Tennessee.

“We thank Amazon for choosing Clarksville for its fourth Tennessee fulfillment center in roughly 18 months and the 500 jobs that will be created as a result of this project. Tennessee continues to see growth and success from its partnership with this leading global corporation, and we appreciate the $13 billion invested and thousands of jobs created by Amazon in our state,” TNECD Commissioner Bob Rolfe said.

“Amazon is proud to be part of the Clarksville community and make this investment toward workforce and economic advancement in the area. With starting pay of more than $15 an hour as well as comprehensive benefits including health, dental, and vision insurance, plus 401k, paid parental leave and more, we are excited to offer new opportunities to this talented local workforce,” Amazon spokesperson Nikki Forman added.

Amazon currently has fulfillment and sortation centers in Charleston, Chattanooga, Lebanon, Memphis, Murfreesboro and Nashville. Amazon is in the midst of building Amazon Nashville, which will serve as a new downtown office that will bring over 5,000 tech and corporate jobs to Nashville.

Click here to learn more about Amazon.