NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has released an age-progressed picture of Adrianna Wix, who disappeared from Robertson County 17 years ago.

In March of 2004, 2-year-old Adrianna went missing from Robertson County along with her mother, Jennifer Wix. Jennifer’s boyfriend, Joey Benton, was the last person to see the two alive.

On Monday, Kathy Nale, Jennifer’s mother, and Adrianna’s grandmother shared an aged progressed photo of what Adrianna would look like now, at age 19. She would turn 20 in January.

Nale said photos from her family and Adrianna’s biological father’s family were submitted to come up with the image.

She admitted she does not expect to find her or her granddaughter alive, but pleaded with the public to share Adrianna’s photo in case she is still out there.

The TBI was brought in on the investigation in 2013. Anyone with information is asked to call 1800-TBI-FIND.