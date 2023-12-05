NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a busy time for travelers on the roadways and a new AAA study shows alarming trends when it comes to dangerous driving.

“AAA has seen, really over the last five plus years, a disconnect between what drivers say they know is dangerous and what drivers are actually doing behind the wheel,” said Megan Cooper, a spokesperson with AAA.

According to the report, which surveyed nearly 2,5000 drivers nationwide ages 16 and older, daily driving patterns and traffic volumes are rebounding from pandemic lows; risky behaviors, like impaired driving and speeding, remain an epidemic out on the roads.

“About 2% of the survey respondents fell into this category. This category is people who engage in all of the risky driving behaviors. They are speeding, driving impaired, driving distracted, driving drowsy,” said Cooper. “As traffic safety professionals, we know the impact that speeding can have on fatalities and on crashes.”

In Murfreesboro, the police department (MPD) and city leaders have been working to crack down on speeders in various neighborhoods. In a statement today from MPD’s traffic division officials said:

“We are currently working under a THSO funded grant that allows officers to sign up to work overtime, just to conduct traffic enforcement that addresses speeding, distracted driving, dui, and other hazardous moving violations.”

The statement went on to say:

“MPD is also a part of the Rutherford County traffic safety task force, which partners all of the agencies in our county to work together to try and reduce crashes, through education and enforcement.”

Since a traffic calming program was put in place a few years ago, city officials said it seems to be working.

“We have noticed that the speeds have gone down. We did a post speed study and the volumes and the speeds did go down within the tolerance that we have,” said Michele Emerson, the city engineer for the City of Murfreesboro.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Murfreesboro and Rutherford County

The AAA survey also asked drivers about their perceived level of danger for various driving behaviors. The majority of drivers perceived unsafe driving behaviors as very or extremely dangerous, and yet many admitted to doing these behaviors at least once in the previous 30 days.

“With Christmas through the new year, a lot more people are going to be traveling; a lot more people are going to be traveling with their families, so now is a really great time to highlight and take a look at our own driving habits,” said Cooper.