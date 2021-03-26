‘Never seen anything like this’: Portland families clean up damage from straight-line winds

PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – Portland-area residents are reeling after straight-line winds tore through their homes Thursday night.

Hailey Rivera and her family started cleaning up early Friday morning. Debris was scattered across their farm from the strong winds. She said they knew a storm was coming but had no idea how much of an impact it would have. One day later, she recalled watching the storm head straight for their home.

Several trees were up-rooted from the ground, thrown on their sides. Many of them causing damage to homes and structures throughout Portland.

“The storm threw us, and when it threw us, we were on the ground, and it took us and lifted us,” said Rivera.

Rivera described how the winds were so strong, she was lifted off the ground. Pulling her back and forth, she said it was almost like a scene out of a movie. Clinging onto the ground, she remembered seeing a foot fly into the air, and her mother grabbing someone mid-air, pulling them back down to the ground. She along with her two sisters, mother, her mother’s boyfriend, and grandfather – the entire family was hanging on for life.

“Demolishing, that’s all,” Rivera said using one word to describe the damage left behind, “It ruined us, and it ruined everything else. I mean I can see I’ve been through hell and back now. It’s bad.”

On their land, a massive tractor was flipped on its side and pushed into the middle of the road. Pieces of debris were still hanging from power lines. One of Rivera’s favorite buildings, the barn, was destroyed as well.

“Hay would be in there; that’s the hay bailer,” said Rivera, pointing to what once stood in her families yard.

Sumner County Mayor, Anthony Holt told News 2 the damage was a result of straight-line winds. He added, as of Friday, four injuries have been reported.

The barn Rivera has grown to love, was destroyed following the storm.

Less than a mile away from the Rivera’s home, another family took shelter in their closet.

“I had got them all in here, and I was trying to get that one dog, and you can see the trail, of where that debris went,” said Chris Brown.

Brown said he was standing on the front porch and saw the storm quickly heading straight towards his home. Rushing his wife, 18-year-old daughter, and two dogs into the closet, he hoped they had enough time to seek shelter. Brown said the bedroom window burst, bringing along rain, and hail. Brown said some of the glass, cut his arm.

“The wind and the hail just got so rough, and it blew that window out. It blew the front door open and all the rain and stuff came in, and that lasted about 30 seconds,” said Brown.

Happening in just seconds, Brown said he quickly started assessing the damage. The house was pelted with hail. Those driving by could see marks on the home, where the hail made an impact. The front of the home was damaged by a 2×4 piece of wood that slammed into the side of the house. Multiple cars were damaged from debris falling onto the vehicles, shattering windshields.

“We’ve seen storms out here. As open as it is, it’s not uncommon for storms to blow up, we watched those trees in the distance blow over, but we’d never seen anything like this,” said Brown.

Friday morning, TDOT crews drove through the area, removing tree limbs and large pieces of debris from yards and roads.

Community members quickly walked to help their neighbors with clean-up efforts. The entire area working quickly as they brace for another possible storm over the weekend.

Both families are unsure what will happen in the coming days, but both are trying to maintain a positive attitude.