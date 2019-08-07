Netflix to feature Cyntoia Brown’s story in documentary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The filmmaker behind a 2011 documentary about Cyntoia Brown will release another one next year on Netflix.

While few details have been provided about the upcoming project, Dan Birman told News 2 the film will focus on Brown’s story.

He anticipated the unnamed documentary would be finished by the end of the year and released on Netflix in early 2020.

Birman was the man behind “Me Facing Life: Cyntoia’s Story,” a 2011 documentary about Brown.

Brown, now 31 years old, was released Wednesday morning from the Tennessee Prison for Women to parole supervision after serving 15 years for the deadly shooting of a Nashville man. She was 16 at the time.

Brown was granted clemency earlier this year by then-Governor Bill Haslam.

Her parole supervision will continue until August 7, 2029.