NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nashville Electric Service says they are working to restore power after two power outages knocked out power to more than 4,000 customers in the Madison area.

We are currently experiencing a large outage in the Madison area that’s impacting more than 2,000 customers. Crews are assessing the situation and will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. — Nashville Electric (@NESpower) July 13, 2019

UPDATE: We have another outage in the Madison area. The number of customers impacted between the two large outages is close to 4,000. Crews are aware of both outages and will continue working until all power is restored. — Nashville Electric (@NESpower) July 14, 2019

Right now, the cause of the outage is unknown.

