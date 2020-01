NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – More than 2,000 people are without power in Bellevue Wednesday night.

Nashville Electric Service says they are working to restore the power to customers.

We are currently experiencing an outage in the Bellevue area affecting more than 2,000 customers. Crews are aware of the outage and will work to restore power as quickly and safely as possible. Thank you for your patience. — Nashville Electric (@NESpower) January 2, 2020

No timetable has been given on when the power would be back.

It’s not known what caused the outage at this time.