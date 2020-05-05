NES restores power to 81,000 customers; over 48,000 still without since Sunday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville Electric Service is reporting that 81,000 customers have had their power restored since Sunday when strong storms moved through and put 130,000 in the dark.

According to NES, the amount of customers without power is now under 50,000. As of 4 p.m. Tuesday, News 2 confirmed the number without power to be exactly 49,539.

“Crews are working around the clock and focusing on repairing primary lines, circuits, and broken poles to restore power to the maximum amount of customers,” said an NES spokesperson in a statement to News 2, “In addition to NES crews, there are 36 additional bucket trucks and 90 crew members from Ohio, Virginia, and Kentucky working to restore power to NES customers. Also, we are working with North Carolina and Georgia to secure even more help. Crews will continue to work in 12-hour shifts, around the clock until all power is restored.”

To check the status of your power and the latest outage map, click here.