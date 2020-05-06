NES continues to restore power following severe weather in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — NES released a statement on Wednesday morning regarding power outages after Sunday’s severe weather caused damage across Middle Tennessee.

Officials said crews are continuing their work across different service areas to restore power. Power has been restored to more than 104,000 customers since Sunday night.

NES said storms caused more than 131,000 power outages.

This morning, approximately 27,000 customers remain without power. Crews are focusing on repairing primary lines and substations to restore power to the maximum number of customers and replacing more than 160 power poles damaged by the storm.Helping NES crews accelerate the power restoration process on behalf of its customers are 36 additional bucket trucks and 90 crew members from Ohio, Virginia and Kentucky. Crews will continue to work in 14-hour shifts, around the clock until all power is restored. NES Media

To check the status of your power and the latest outage map, click here.