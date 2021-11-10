NES announces $1M available to assist customers with overdue bills

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Nashville Electric Service (NES) and Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) are joining together to extend assistance to customers that are struggling to pay their electricity bills amid the pandemic.

The fund already has $1 million available for additional assistance to any customer that is struggling to pay their bill. Last year, both companies donated $6.7 million for customer assistance.

In a release, NES Vice President of Customer Service Sylvia Smith said the program was put in place for customers who lost income due to the pandemic and have no other income requirement.

“NES is committed to making sure all customers have affordable and reliable power,” said Smith, “That’s why we have this program in place with the TVA. If customers cannot afford to pay their bills due to financial hardship, NES is here to help in any way we can.”

To qualify for assistance customers must complete an application showing that their need for the program is related to hardships brought on by the pandemic. Also, the customer’s income cannot exceed 300% of the Federal Poverty Level.

Customers in need of assistance can apply here or speak to a service advisor at 615-736-6900.

Funds are available on a first-come-first-serve basis.