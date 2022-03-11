LEBANON, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to police, what started as an online Snap Chat exchange between two teenagers quickly turned into a drive-by shooting in Lebanon.

Thankfully nobody was harmed, however, citizens in two neighborhoods are still shaken by the event.

Police said around 7:15 p.m. Wednesday night, a Dodge Charger sped down a quiet street and five to seven shots rang out from a semi-automatic rifle. Several rounds hit a home penetrating brick and going through windows, walls, and even a television.

Police said a 15-year-old without a license was the driver and a 13-year-old was in the passenger seat. Who fired the shots is not yet known.

A woman, who did not want to be identified, was inside the home with her grandson at the time of the shooting. She told News 2 it was frightening as she and her loved one hit the floor in a rear bedroom.

The grandmother said she was on her computer when she heard the car engine roar and then glass shatter. She said she didn’t know what it was at first.

“I couldn’t believe it. I didn’t know what was going on. That is a scary situation, you hear this boom and you are not sure what it is really,” the grandmother said.

Lebanon Police were quickly notified and K9 Officer Robert Bates spotted the car. He attempted to pull the vehicle over and the 15-year-old without a license took off.

After a brief chase, the teen lost control at a sharp turn on Floral Drive. The teen went through a field, a fence, and then blew through a heavy brick mailbox before the car wedged into a utility pole across the street.

Joseph Seay lives in the home besides that pole. He was watching TV and ran to his front porch.

“I come out. Bricks are everywhere. I seen that cop, in front of the pole, and a dude jumped out of the car and took off running.”

Seay spent several minutes showing News 2 pieces of the broken car that were scattered around the street.

“That’s part of his car right here. That’s the headlight over there,” he said pulling a car part from under a bush.

Police quickly captured the 15-year-old driver who fled after the crash. Lebanon Police arrested the 13-year-old passenger in the car who police said was found with a semi-automatic rifle in his lap.

Lt. PJ Hardy told News 2 the investigation is still ongoing.

“That is part of our investigation, the vehicle is registered to mom, she had no idea they were in the vehicle, no idea what they were doing. As far as the weapon is concerned, we have not identified an owner. It is not registered to anyone. Mom has no info on it, it is not hers she says, and of course, the 15-year-old is not telling us where he got it,” Hardy said.

The teens were each charged with two counts of aggravated assault because there were two people in the house. They were also charged with evading arrest and the 15-year-old was charged with reckless endangerment.