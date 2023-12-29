HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — As you toast in another year, no matter where you are celebrating, don’t drop the ball and drink and drive.

In Nashville, WeGo will be operating a free bus for those headed to and from Broadway for the New Year’s Eve bash at Bicentennial Mall. They are also offering more than a dozen late night, early morning bus routes, while the WeGo Star special event train will be running as well.

Outside of Music City in Humphreys County, the sheriff’s office is offering free sober rides home.

“You call us, we are going to find you a way home but don’t call us when those blue lights are in the rear-view mirror,” Sheriff Chris Davis said.

It’s a service Sheriff Davis says they’ve been offering to the county for about a decade.

“We do this somewhat year-round. I’ve always told people in our community if you are out somewhere, and you are drinking and you take the initiative to call us before you get behind the wheel of a car, we will come get you,” he said. “We will get you home. To me, that’s community policing, and that’s the wise thing to do and that may keep my family from getting hurt or yours or anybody that’s on the road.”

The Tennessee Department of Health reports 71% of fatalities during last year’s New Year celebrations involved an alcohol impaired driver.

“Please help keep our roadways safe. There’s so many options that Nashvillians have that no one should even be thinking about rather they will drink and drive,” Nashville Mayor Freddie O’Connell reiterated.

In addition to WeGo, there are plenty of rideshare options available despite the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office calling it quits on their sober ride program in 2018 after more than 3 decades of free rides on New Year’s Eve.

“We are not the metro cities; we are not the Nashville’s, the Knoxville’s, or the Chattanooga’s, or the bigger cities. It’s when you get into these smaller communities, we take care of everybody. It’s neighbors helping neighbors and that’s the way I’ve always said it and that’s the way my heart is,” explained Sheriff Davis.

For a ride in Humphreys County contact 931-296-2301 Option 2.

The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is also offering free sober rides from 10 p.m. – 3 a.m., call 615-917-7287.