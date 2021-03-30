Neighboring congregation raises $20K for Mt. Juliet church damaged by flooding

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Recovery efforts are ongoing after flooding caused major damage to homes and businesses across Middle Tennessee this past weekend, but one church in Mt. Juliet found itself without a home just before Easter Sunday.

The Valley Center Mall on North Mt. Juliet Road is home to New Tribe Church. After hours of non-stop rain early Sunday morning, at least three feet of water rushed into the church, destroying nearly everything in its path.

(Courtesy: New Tribe Church Pastor Jarod Smith)

(Courtesy: New Tribe Church Pastor Jarod Smith)

(Courtesy: New Tribe Church Pastor Jarod Smith)

(Courtesy: New Tribe Church Pastor Jarod Smith)

(Courtesy: New Tribe Church Pastor Jarod Smith)

(Photo: WKRN)

“Every square inch of our building, which is about 13,000 square feet is just a complete loss; the nursery, the the kid area. If it wasn’t higher than three feet, it’s just gone,” said Jarod Smith, lead pastor of New Tribe Church.

“Water just rushed in from across the field about waist high and smashed into that garage door. Literally, a river flowed right through the back of the building and pushed everything up to the windows,” said Smith. “We’ll make it. The church is not a building, it’s people. We all know that. We live by that. It’s going to take some time to kind of get our heads wrapped around what to do next.”

Mt. Juliet Mayor James Maness told News 2 the city is trying to help all damaged businesses as much as possible. He said the amount of water rushed in at such a fast speed, it caught many off guard.

Crews are still assessing the damage in many impacted areas of Mt. Juliet. Mayor Maness said many are waiting to see if the state helps with disaster relief.

“I think the state is probably going to pull the trigger on that at some point, we’ll see some help. In the city, we’re going to be there for people and get them in touch with the right people and see they get taken care of,” said Mayor Maness.

But in true Tennessee fashion, neighbors are pitching in to help with donations and assistance has poured in for New Tribe Church.

Mayor Maness said Global Vision Bible Church took up a collection Sunday morning and immediately raised $20,000 for New Tribe.

New Tribe Church will now hold its Easter Sunday service at Charlie Daniels Park at 10 a.m.