HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville community is coping with heartache after many witnessed the murder of two of their neighbors.

It happened in the front yard of a home on Cavalier Drive in the Mansker Farms neighborhood Monday afternoon.

You could feel the emotion and pain in the neighborhood Tuesday, as birds chirped.

“It’s a great neighborhood. It’s a warm, loving neighborhood. It’s quiet,” Connie Harrison explained.

It’s often the sound of laughter from children that fills the streets.

“Everybody runs and rides bikes, walks and talks and everybody’s got dogs and kids,” said Harrison.

The school bus, dropped children off Monday afternoon when that sound was tainted by gunshots fired in a neighboring yard on Cavalier Drive.

“Heard the sirens and then heard more sirens,” Harrison explained.

She says her neighbor called 911, “She said she saw three bodies in the front yard. I just began praying for her and I said you had to see all of this.”

Laura Undis, 60, and Virginia Sheen, 67, were shot to death in a front yard, while Hendersonville police say Good Samaritans held down the suspected shooter — Lloyd Martin Junior, 72.

Lloyd T Martin mugshot (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

It was a traumatizing event in a tight-knit community, where neighbors have coffee talks on the front porch, and Tuesday is no different.

“I was over talking to Pat and Pam this morning and Tiffany and my daughter and my other neighbor walking the dog and all of us were talking, and we are all just concerned about children on that street, what they seen.”

Detectives say it appears Martin got into an argument with a woman he had a “failed relationship” with when the second victim, a neighbor, tried to intervene and help.

“I imagine they are really close, I know we all are. We’ve talked about that like if it had been you or it had been you I would have run out there, too,” said Harrison.

While it was a dark day that will forever haunt this community, many are saying prayers that their hearts will mend with the support of one another.

Ward 3 Alderman Arlene Cunningham sent the below statement to News 2:

“My heart & prayers go out to the victims & their families as a result of this tragic event. Mansker Farms is a quiet family friendly community and these recent events sadden us. In my 26 years living here, this is an extremely isolated and unexpected situation. I want to extend my gratitude to our Hendersonville Fire, Police, & EMS personnel for their response. May God’s blessings be with all those involved in the coming days.”