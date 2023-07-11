FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A neighbor of the Franklin soccer coach accused of drugging and raping children said while he saw teenagers come and go at times, he wasn’t aware anything as horrific as police are alleging was happening next door.

“I never suspected it,” said Jaime Ruiz in Spanish.

Franklin police said they found hundreds of “disturbing” videos and photos on Camilo Campos’ phone. Police said a lot of the videos showed Campos allegedly raping unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17.

Ruiz said he didn’t know his neighbor well. He said they would sometimes greet each other and he knew he worked at a nearby store, but that was the extent of their relationship.

“We are foreigners in this country, but at times the owners of the apartments take all your information and at times they don’t, but sometimes we don’t know. For example, the man who was staying there, I never saw his identification,” Ruiz explained.

Ruiz said it wasn’t very often, but sometimes he would see some people go to Campos’ house on Saturdays.

“Not kids exactly, they were teenagers. They said he was a referee,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said he wasn’t sure if Campos lived alone, but there has been another man there for the past couple of months. He said that the police knocked on Campos’ door recently and no one came out.

Yuri Cunza with the Nashville Area Hispanic Chamber of Commerce said he wants to help any victims or people with more information on this case connect with law enforcement.

According to Franklin police, many of the victims are Hispanic.

Therefore, Cunza fears language barriers, fear of retaliation, and unfamiliarity with police may keep some people from coming forward with information.

Considering police have said many of the victims are Hispanic, Cunza said it can be difficult for victims to come forward, saying that he sees his organization’s role in the community as a connector between people and businesses, as well as between the Hispanic community and area leaders.

“There are always concerns about, ‘Is my custody of my children being impacted by this? Are there any consequence to reporting?’ It may deal with the legal status of both parent…I don’t know, everyone has different circumstances, and also the stigma of being in any way on the record for a crime, such as this one,” Cunza said.

Therefore, he wants any victims who want to share information but don’t want to go directly to Franklin police to reach out to the chamber’s bilingual helpline by calling 615-216-5737.