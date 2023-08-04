SPRING HILL, Tenn. (WKRN) – Spring Hill police arrested John Hogue, 58, for allegedly assaulting two siblings Thursday inside the Main Street Walmart.

Hogue is charged with aggravated sexual battery, sexual battery, and assault.

According to his neighbor Melissa Martin, he had made unwanted advances to her children and other children in the neighborhood.

“We have dealt with him for years now, with children and children from the neighborhood harassed,” Martin said. “Our kids know that when you go outside and you see him, you come home.”

According to Spring Hill police, the mother of the victims reported the crime after it happened. Police quickly investigated the incident and found him outside the store in his car, about to drive off the lot. During police questioning, Hogue told police about the incident.

“He did make some admissions, which based on some of his statements, there may be some mental health issues going on,” Lt. Michael Foster with the Spring Hill Police Department said.

Hogue is in the Williamson County Jail on a $65,000 bond.