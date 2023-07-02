CANNON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The neighbor of a Cannon County woman, who was reported missing in March, has been charged with homicide for his connection in her death.

An investigation led by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) resulted in the arrest of 54-year-old David Allen McCormick, who was also placed on the TBI’s Most Wanted List this weekend.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) issued a Silver Alert for 58-year-old Laura Powers on behalf of the Woodbury Police Department on Sunday, March 5.

Officials reported that Powers was last seen at her home on West Adams Street on February 23 wearing a t-shirt, stretch-waisted pants, and house slippers.

Then, a day after the Silver Alert was issued, special agents with the TBI began investigating the disappearance of Powers as a criminal matter.

During the course of the investigation, TBI agents reportedly gained information that identified Powers’ neighbor, McCormick, as the individual responsible for her disappearance.

On Saturday, July 1, McCormick was placed on the TBI Most Wanted List and was arrested and charged the same day with criminal homicide.

McCormick was booked into the Cannon County Jail where he is being held on a $1 million bond.

No other information was immediately released.