Neighbor calls intersection where Cheatham deputy was killed ‘dangerous’

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Robert Griffey says he sees bad crashes every four to six weeks near his home in Clarksville.

“The wrecks have gotten increasingly worse,” Griffey said.

He lives on Highway 41 A South near Oak Plains Road, an intersection he calls “dangerous.”

“They’re not bumper benders,” he said. “They are heavy collisions.”

He says the biggest wreck happened last week.

“My heart definitely goes out to the officer’s family,” he said. “It’s just a bad circumstance all around.”

Cheatham County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephen Reece died in a car crash on Friday afternoon.

Troopers say Reece didn’t stop at a stop sign and was hit by a van that flipped his SUV over.

The impact killed him.

“It was tragic,” he said. “You never want anybody to not go home to their loved ones.”

There have been 18 crashes at the intersection in the past four years, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

“It’s just become a common occurrence,” Griffey said.

The homeowner says it’s so bad, he avoids it.

“Every Sunday morning when we leave church, you have to be paying attention and a lot of times, I avoid the intersection all together,” he said.

He and other neighbors say it’s a known problem and changes need to be made.

“There may need to be some tree-trimming done for better visibility,” he said.

He also suggests flashing lights be added or brighter pavement markings to hopefully prevent another death.

“This intersection needs some attention,” Griffey said. “Too many accidents are happening.”