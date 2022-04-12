DONELSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected jewelry store thief was charged Monday after police allegedly identified him by his tattoo seen in surveillance images.

According to officers, Justin Hart, 48, walked into Donelson Jewelry located on Lebanon Pike, met with an employee, and asked to see a few rings he said he was interested in. Police said he looked at one ring before turning and running out the door.

The store manager tried to chase after Hart but reportedly could not catch him.

Surveillance video captured the incident, and officers said Hart’s distinct neck tattoo helped them recognize him.

The stolen ring was valued at $5,995.95.