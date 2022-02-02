NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lengthy investigation by federal and local law enforcement agencies has resulted in the indictment of 22 people for illegally selling drugs in and around the areas of Maury and Lewis counties.
According to the Department of Justice, the first indictment charges the following 14 people with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana between March 2018 and September 2019:
- Julio Esparza, aka Beto, 45, of McAllen, Texas
- Freddy Quinones, 48, of McAllen, Texas
- Jesus Silva, aka Barbas, 40, of McAllen, Texas (still at large)
- Brandon Dailey, aka Willie Earl, 40, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee
- Henry Davis, aka Hank, 42, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee
- Vincent Conner, aka Roe, 37, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee
- Derrick Nixon, aka Chewy, 54, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee
- Shanika Odom, aka Butterball, 31, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee
- Terry Strayhorn, aka Goldie Mac, 41, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee
- Samuel Abernathy, 44, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee
- Brent Burns, aka Smiley, 38, of Columbia, Tennessee
- Tristen Tisby, aka Jolly, 29, of Columbia, Tennessee
- Tory Hardison, 27, of Pulaski, Tennessee
- Carson Lunn, 24, of Pulaski, Tennessee
The second indictment charges the following seven people with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana between October 2017 and November 2020:
- Michael Sowell, aka Mac Black, 37, of Hohenwald, Tennessee
- Frank Sparkman, aka Chucky, 40, of Hohenwald, Tennessee
- Antonio Sowell, aka Premo, 37, of Hohenwald, Tennessee
- Tanasha Vaughn, aka Nesha, 22, of Hohenwald, Tennessee
- Charles Lowe-Kelley, aka White Chaz, 30, of Columbia, Tennessee
- Darron Weakley, aka Snype Lucas, 35, of Nashville, Tennessee
- Antonio Laster, aka Lil Memphis, 31, of Nashville, Tennessee
The second indictment also charges Michael and Antonio Sowell with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.
A third indictment charges Keadrick Duke, aka Kebe, 40, of Columbia, Tennessee, with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine in November 2018.
Federal law enforcement officials are continuing to look for Jesus Silva, charged in the first indictment.
All charges carry sentences of between five years and life in prison.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Columbia Police Department, the Hohenwald Police Department, the Spring Hill Police Department, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department all participated in the investigation.