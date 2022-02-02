NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A lengthy investigation by federal and local law enforcement agencies has resulted in the indictment of 22 people for illegally selling drugs in and around the areas of Maury and Lewis counties.

According to the Department of Justice, the first indictment charges the following 14 people with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute cocaine, crack cocaine, methamphetamine and marijuana between March 2018 and September 2019:

Julio Esparza, aka Beto, 45, of McAllen, Texas

Freddy Quinones, 48, of McAllen, Texas

Jesus Silva, aka Barbas, 40, of McAllen, Texas (still at large)

Brandon Dailey, aka Willie Earl, 40, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee

Henry Davis, aka Hank, 42, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee

Vincent Conner, aka Roe, 37, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee

Derrick Nixon, aka Chewy, 54, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee

Shanika Odom, aka Butterball, 31, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee

Terry Strayhorn, aka Goldie Mac, 41, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee

Samuel Abernathy, 44, of Mount Pleasant, Tennessee

Brent Burns, aka Smiley, 38, of Columbia, Tennessee

Tristen Tisby, aka Jolly, 29, of Columbia, Tennessee

Tory Hardison, 27, of Pulaski, Tennessee

Carson Lunn, 24, of Pulaski, Tennessee

The second indictment charges the following seven people with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute controlled substances, including heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana between October 2017 and November 2020:

Michael Sowell, aka Mac Black, 37, of Hohenwald, Tennessee

Frank Sparkman, aka Chucky, 40, of Hohenwald, Tennessee

Antonio Sowell, aka Premo, 37, of Hohenwald, Tennessee

Tanasha Vaughn, aka Nesha, 22, of Hohenwald, Tennessee

Charles Lowe-Kelley, aka White Chaz, 30, of Columbia, Tennessee

Darron Weakley, aka Snype Lucas, 35, of Nashville, Tennessee

Antonio Laster, aka Lil Memphis, 31, of Nashville, Tennessee

The second indictment also charges Michael and Antonio Sowell with possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

A third indictment charges Keadrick Duke, aka Kebe, 40, of Columbia, Tennessee, with possession with intent to distribute and distribution of crack cocaine in November 2018.

Federal law enforcement officials are continuing to look for Jesus Silva, charged in the first indictment.

All charges carry sentences of between five years and life in prison.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Columbia Police Department, the Hohenwald Police Department, the Spring Hill Police Department, and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Department all participated in the investigation.