HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hickman County law enforcement and members of the 21st Judicial Drug Task Force began a drug operation early Wednesday throughout the early morning hours and day.

Officials called the raid, “Operation Lockdown” which resulted in arrests, warrants served and stolen property recovered.

According to Hickman County Sheriff’s Office, 21 people were arrested and 39 warrants were served as of 4 p.m. Wednesday.