NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There’s an ever-growing need for foster parents in Tennessee. According to Monroe Harding, 8,900 Tennessee kids are currently waiting for safe and loving foster homes.

The pandemic has only hampered the number of foster homes for these children.

“Recruitment is challenging, and when the pandemic first hit some families were worried about bringing another person into their home,” Monroe Harding Vice President of Foster Care and Clinical Services Rhonda Allen said.

Monroe Harding is a leading advocate in Tennessee for foster care and adoption. She encourages anyone on the fence of becoming a foster parent to just give it a try. During the entire time of fostering, the organization provides support.

“Just go on and take that leap,” Allen said. “We are there to hold your hand and walk with you.”

According to Monroe Harding, the typical length of fostering is between 12-18 months. The goal of a foster family is to provide a safe harbor while the child’s family receives counseling, parenting classes and therapy.

Andrew King and his wife are an example of people who are making a difference in the foster care community. In the past three years, they have fostered 12 children and adopted two girls.

“Never seeing myself adopting in my late 20’s and 30’s, but it was a cool experience,’ King said.

King and his wife have taken their children on vacations and bettered their lives. They encourage others to reach out and consider fostering and adoption.

To learn more about fostering a child, please click here for Monroe Harding.