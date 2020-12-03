Nearly 6K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 932,000 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since mid-March, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending Nov. 28 was 5,789, down by nearly 1,100 from the previous week, when 6,873 new claims were filed. The number remains up from the week ending March 14, around the start of the pandemic, when approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 46,665 for the week ending Nov. 28, down by about 5,000 from the previous week.