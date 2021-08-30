Nearly 600 Metro Schools students, staff testing positive for COVID-19; 4K+ in quarantine

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 600 students and staff members within Metro Nashville Public Schools have tested positive for COVID-19, while more than 4,000 are in quarantine, the district said Monday morning.

Metro Schools said that 535 students in the district had a confirmed case of the virus, while 3,895 were either quarantined or isolated, during the time period between Aug. 23 and Aug. 29.

That number of students in quarantine increased by more than 800 over the previous week, according to the district.

There are 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among district staff members, with 153 in quarantine or isolation.

