DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Humane Society of Dickson County is asking for help after rescuing nearly 40 dogs from a home after their owner was hospitalized.

The humane society and animal control are tending to 37 dogs, including 32 chihuahua mixes and two large mixed-breed dogs, taken from a home in Dickson.

(Courtesy: Humane Society of Dickson County)

Twelve of the dogs are pregnant and about to give birth, four are injured, two are nursing and there are multiple senior dogs. The nursing mamas are in fosters and one pregnant mama in foster.

The shelter is asking for help from its supporters and the community. It is in desperate need of food. Click here to donate.