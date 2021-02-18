Nearly 14,000 people still without power after winter storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reports nearly 14,000 people are without power statewide as the winter weather continues.
Counties reporting power outages are Cannon, Fentress, Bedford, Coffee, Moore, Putnam, Overton and Jackson. According to TEMA, it will take days for Upper Cumberland Electrical Membership Corp. to be fully restored.
Click here for outage maps from Upper Cumberland Electrical Membership Corp. and here for outage maps from Duck River Electric.
The amount of customers still in the dark in the above counties is listed below.
- 1,800 customers in Cannon County
- 250 customers in Fentress County
- 3,200 customers in Bedford County (Duck River EMC)
- 2,000 customers in Coffee County (Duck River EMC)
- 250 customers in Moore County (Duck River EMC)
- 4,000 customers in Putnam County (Upper Cumberland EMC)
- 1,800 customers in Overton County (Upper Cumberland EMC)
- 500 customers in Jackson County (Upper Cumberland EMC)