Nearly 14,000 people still without power after winter storms

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As of 8:30 a.m. Thursday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency reports nearly 14,000 people are without power statewide as the winter weather continues.

Counties reporting power outages are Cannon, Fentress, Bedford, Coffee, Moore, Putnam, Overton and Jackson. According to TEMA, it will take days for Upper Cumberland Electrical Membership Corp. to be fully restored.

Click here for outage maps from Upper Cumberland Electrical Membership Corp. and here for outage maps from Duck River Electric.

The amount of customers still in the dark in the above counties is listed below.