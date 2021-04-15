Nearly 11K new unemployment claims filed last week in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — More than 10,800 new unemployment claims were filed in Tennessee last week, which is relatively unchanged from the previous week, according to data released Thursday morning by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce.

The department reported the number of new claims for the week ending April 10 was 10,869, up slightly from the previous week when 10,847 new claims were filed. The number remains up from the week ending March 14, 2020, when approximately 2,702 new claims were made.

The number of continued unemployment claims in Tennessee was 45,113 for the week ending April 10, an increase of nearly 4,000 from the previous week, when there were 41,505 continued claims.

A total of 1,130,371 new unemployment claims have been filed in Tennessee since March 14, 2020.